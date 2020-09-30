The Lind Bohanon Neighborhood Association
Message Line: 612-567-8291
Email: info@lindbohanon.org
lindbohanon.org/
PO Box 29525, Minneapolis MN 55429
Due to COVID-19 our in-person meetings have been postponed until further notice. Follow us on facebook for more updates, facebook.com/lindbohanon.
Our board is looking for interested neighbors to help us improve our neighborhood!
Some of our events include Toys for Tots, Holiday on 44th, as well as partnering with Jenny Lind Elementary School, and Minneapolis Parks and Recreation.
We are excited to have two great housing programs available for new and existing residents.
Low interest loan program:
3% fixed interest rate
1-4 unit owner occupied properties
$25000 maximum loan amount
No income limits
Up to 10 year term
Most Improvements eligible
Home Purchase Assistance loan program:
0% fixed interest
$4000 Maximum loan amount
No income limits
Funds may be used for down payment or closing costs
10 year term-after 10 years of property ownership the loan is 100% forgiven
For more information about these programs contact 612-335-5884, email Loaninfo@mncee.org, or visit mnlendingcenter.org.