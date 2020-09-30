The Salvation Army has launched its annual “Coats For Kids” campaign to collect warm weather gear for Twin Cities children in need. Due to the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for winter wear has increased significantly over last year.

The public can help by donating new or gently used coats for children of all ages, as well as winter accessories like hats, mittens, gloves, boots and snow pants. Items can be dropped off at the North Minneapolis Salvation Army, 2024 Lyndale Ave. N. The Coats For Kids drive will run through Wednesday, October 7.

This year SPIRE Credit Unions will partner with the Salvation Army to serve as drop-off locations for Coats For Kids donations. The nearest locations are 3117 University Avenue SE, and 7100 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center. Visit myspire.com for hours and directions.

The public can also help by donating $20 at donate.salvationarmynorth.org/give/.

Salvation Army Coats for Kids has been keeping children warm for over 30 years. In that time, donors have given over 400,000 coats and winter accessories to local families in need. Learn more at GiveCoats.org.