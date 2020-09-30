Cleveland Neighborhood Association

3333 Penn Ave. N

612-588-1155

info@clevelandneighborhood.org

The Cleveland Neighborhood is a community that values diversity and inclusion. Each of its residents has a unique perspective, yet all share a common goal in their vision of a safe place to live. The neighborhood’s success depends upon its ability to provide a safe and nurturing environment for its families and children to grow.

We are dedicated to working with neighboring community organizations to aid during these difficult times. It Takes A Village, is currently located at the corner of 35th and Penn. They are collecting and distributing non-perishable items and personal essentials for people in need. Please donate if you are able.

Due to COVID-19 we have adjusted services in order to keep staff and volunteers safe. We are currently looking into ways to keep community members engaged while also respecting social distancing guidelines. Visit our website for current programs, up to date information, and to see how you can get involved!

Scheduled Events

CNA Board Meeting: Fourth Wednesday of each month 6:30 p.m. @ CNA Office at Lucy Craft Laney School

Community Connections Night: Third Wednesday of the month 6:30 p.m. @ Lucy Laney