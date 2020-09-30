This article was written by Carla Schleicher

In a time where the majority of activity has been moved to virtual spaces, the Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON) and the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition (WBC) are excited to present Black Friday on Broadway (BFOB) as we approach the holiday season. Black Friday on Broadway is a two-day shopping experience taking place on Friday, November 27, 2-8 p.m., and Saturday, November 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This mall-like shopping experience, curated by Beautiful Classy Driven, will feature 30 local entrepreneurs. While shopping with local small businesses on West Broadway you will find the latest fashion, art, beauty products and more! It’s a great way to support local business and keep your dollar within the community when shopping for gifts for the whole family.

Black Friday on Broadway will take place at a location along the West Broadway commercial corridor (stay tuned for the announcement on NEON and WBC’s social media pages). Social distancing practices and a COVID-19 Plan will be in place to keep both customers and vendors safe. There will also be outdoor activities, safely packaged food and beverages available, as well as musical entertainment to maintain a festive and warm atmosphere.

This is a great opportunity to celebrate and engage with our local artists and makers, as well as our greater community. We look forward to seeing you (in your most fashionable mask) there!

Info: westbroadway.orgBFOB Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/1KMQXV1VK.