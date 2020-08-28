*SCNA Create a Community Zoom Meetings Third Wednesdays 6-7:30 p.m.

Where Shingle Creek residents are meeting, and getting to meet each other, to learn about topics, discuss them, grow and stay connected! The meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of the month via Zoom. Register at our website or contact us to join in the fun!

Virtual Tour de Camden 2020

COVID strikes again!! The 2020 Tour de Camden can be done any time you can schedule and done as many times as you like. A map and directions are available at https://sites.google.com/mpls.k12.mn.us/shinglecreekneighborhood. Remember to ride with safety in mind.

Minneapolis National Night Out September 15

Are you planning a National Night Out Block Party? Have you registered your party with the City of Minneapolis for 2020? The Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association realizes having neighbors knowing neighbors is one of the best ways to help keep a neighborhood safe! SCNA wants to help encourage more block club parties in the neighborhood and has dedicated $25 for registered National Night Out parties to help with block party expenses! After registering your party with the City of Minneapolis NNO, don’t forget to sign up with SCNA. Thanks for sharing photos of your event with us on our Facebook page: Shingle Creek NA! We love getting to know new neighbors! Any questions contact Mpls.scna@gmail.com or www.shinglecreekmpls.org

Bike to Work Day September 22

In other years, National Bike Month is a success because of the countless, diverse local events organized by dedicated bicyclists in their communities, organizations and workplaces. In 2020, we encourage you to promote biking and connect with others in the movement virtually. Step one: go for a solo bike ride, step two: share your experience on social media with #BikesUnite.

Litter Be Gone October 3

Volunteer with your family, friends and neighbors to clean up litter from Minneapolis streets and boulevards before it becomes covered by leaves and snow. Show your community pride and feel good knowing that you are improving your neighborhood and preventing litter from ending up in our storm drains and waterways. Supplies can be picked up at Creekview Community Center.

SCNA Summer Fun Give Away

We all know what a year 2020 has become. We are learning a new normal. For some, that adjustment has been easier than for others. Undeniably the group most affected by COVID-19 has been the youth in Shingle Creek. They have had to adjust to learning from home, not seeing their friends and now their summer has also been altered. Many summer activities have been closed or cancelled. On July 3, 26 families received summer fun bags filled with games for the whole family. If you are a Shingle Creek resident and missed the distribution date and would like a summer fun bag, contact Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association at shinglecreekmpls.org and arrangements can be made to get one to your family.

*SCNA Neighborhood and Board Meeting

Tuesday, September 8, 6:30-8 p.m. Online Zoom Meeting

Register at our website to attend! This month we invite residents to attend and vote at our SCNA Neighborhood Meeting where we will be discussing local topics and ideas to help us better help the community. For full details see our website. The Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association is our local place-based neighborhood 501c3 nonprofit working to improve our neighborhood and community. Thank you for your patience as we look to work through these challenging times together.

Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association

PO Box 15656, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Website: shinglecreekmpls.org

Email: mpls.scna@gmail.com

All reasonable special requests and accommodations (interpreter, ASL, etc.) will be provided, please contact SCNA staff seven days prior to meeting.