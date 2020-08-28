Just a bit of wind damage

Tornado sirens sounded, and the wind and rain poured through the seven Camden neighborhoods on Friday night, August 14. The tornado warning was cancelled within 30 minutes, and the clean-up started Saturday morning.

It wasn’t anything like the tornado that hit Camden in 2011 – but it was scary.

This photo, taken by Mary Klauk, shows a neighborhood kid’s trampoline blown over a fence and onto the cable/phone lines on 39th Avenue between Xerxes and Washburn. And within one block of the intersection of 48th and Emerson Aves N, there were stoic old trees that lost huge branches and blocked streets.

We all got some tree damage but Crystal Lake Cemetery got hit big with trees downed.