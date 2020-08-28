Home / News / City Council adopts revised 2020 City budget

City Council adopts revised 2020 City budget

At the end of July the Minneapolis City Council approved Mayor Jacob Frey’s revised 2020 City budget proposal that addresses roughly $156 million in projected revenue losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mayor and City Council have trimmed the budget through a combination of spending freezes, use of cash reserves, program cuts and employee furloughs. The revised City budget is $1.5 billion. 

The first phase of the response to the economic impact of the pandemic included spending and hiring freezes that saved $58 million. The revised budget plan adopted includes plans to offset $100 million in additional revenue losses.

As part of the Council’s budget markup process, $1.1 million has been shifted from the Minneapolis Police Department to the Health Department for violence prevention efforts. In addition, the City added $100,000 to the budget to support initial community engagement in the co-creation of a vision for a permanent memorial for George Floyd.

 Learn more about the City budget at minneapolismn.gov/budget.