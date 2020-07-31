Web series teaches kids Internet safety

With kids spending so much time online – for fun and for distance learning – National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has an online safety product for children in grades K-5, “Into the Cloud.” This includes an animated web series and video game. Using data from actual NCMEC CyberTipline reports, each episode focuses on a different element of online safety, from strategies for handling cyberbullying to recognizing and reporting unsafe/inappropriate interactions and content.

Into the Cloud presents important safety information in an age-appropriate and entertaining manner. All the resources are free. These differentiated video series present digital safety lessons in a fun and age-appropriate manner. Younger audiences learn with Nettie, Webster, and Clicky the Internet safety robot, while tweens engage with the animated cast of NS High. For teens, real-life stories and interviews with teenagers across the country provide the basis for real-world learning. To view all the episodes go to missingkids.org/netsmartz/videos.