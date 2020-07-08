Vote early by mail this year

With health officials advising everyone to reduce contact with others during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Minneapolis recommends voting early by mail this election year. Voters can sign up now to get their ballots for the August 11 primary and November 3 general election mailed to them. Ballots will arrive about six weeks before those elections, along with postage-paid envelopes for return.

All Minnesota voters are eligible to vote early by mail. Ballot applications should be made no later than 10 days before an election so the ballots can arrive in the mail with enough time for voters to return them.

Although voting early by mail is recommended, voters will still be able to cast their ballots early in person at the City’s Early Vote Center, 980 E. Hennepin Ave., or at their polling places on the day of the election.

The City is working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health and Hennepin County to be prepared and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging voting early by mail; the Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services supports this, and other CDC and MDH recommendations, to make sure every voter in Minneapolis can safely cast their ballots this election year.

Sign up to vote by mail at vote.minneapolismn.gov.