Victory Park concept plan approved for new splash pad

At their May 20 meeting, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) commissioners approved the concept plan for a new splash pad at Victory Park on the Northside. The splash pad replaces a wading pool, and features zones for older and younger children, seating and gathering areas, and new plantings and shade structures.

The project is based on the adopted 2019 North Service Area Master Plan, which includes guiding principles for aquatics and a master plan for Victory Park.

After design plans are finalized, the project will go out to bid to construction contractors this summer, with construction planned to begin in the fall.

View the project and get info at minneapolisparks.org/park_care__improvements/park_projects/current_projects/victory-park-improvements-project/