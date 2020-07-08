Upper Harbor Terminal park draft plan update

The Minneapolis Park Board (MPRB) is seeking input on Upper Harbor draft park program and concepts, public art master plan and more.

Find materials in one place on the website, take an online survey, share your thoughts and pass the word around. The City is not asking for people to pick a concept, but is seeking input on the draft designs and what people like, do not like, feel is missing, etc. Although a few graphics are embedded in the survey, they advise that you watch the video first. The survey focuses on a few key questions and does not contain full information.

Learn how the park at the Upper Harbor Terminal and other park areas in Minneapolis can restrengthen the kinship between people and land. Link to MPRB Draft Park Concepts and Materials at upperharbormpls.com/draft-park-concepts/.

At the June 18 meeting Dakota community members shared their insights on the evolving park at the Upper Harbor Terminal. The community members are helping the team weave language, history and culture into the park, and providing important perspective on the relationships between people, the land and water.

All meetings are currently virtual via online meeting platform Zoom in order to comply with social distancing requirements. To participate read the instructions and follow the link upperharbormpls.com/draft-park-concepts/posted.

Watch for future updates in case meetings are rescheduled. The public is invited to participate in all CAC meetings. MPRB 17-member Community Advisory Committee (CAC) is working with the MPRB on the next phase of Upper Harbor park planning, including coordinating with the City and developer on infrastructure and private developments that will interact with the future park areas on site.

A tentative meeting coming July 9: Community Advisory Committee meeting via Zoom, Thursday, July 9 from 6-8 p.m. For questions contact Kate Lamers, klamers@minneapolisparks.org or 612-499-0260.

Learn more about the Community Advisory Committee meetings and the latest Upper Harbor news, updates, and engagement events at upperharbormpls.com; follow the City of Minneapolis on Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor; and sign up for the UHT email subscription list.