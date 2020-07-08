This article was written by Angela Scaletta

Keeping families together is the goal of many organizations, but a new Northside resource is focused on keeping furry family members at home. Together at Home – North Minneapolis Pet Resource Center (NMPRC) provides food and supplies to anyone who needs assistance caring for their pets.

Located at 1401 44th Ave, the Center offers pet food as well as supplies like cat litter, treats and toys. Volunteers can also refer clients to needed services like low cost spay/neuter surgeries or training. Pet owners can pick up supplies by appointment Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5-8 p.m. and a team of volunteers makes deliveries in the 55411 and 55412 zip codes on Saturday afternoons for folks unable to come to the center. In their first month of operation, NMPRC distributed over 4,000 pounds of pet supplies to pet owners.

NMPRC is part of a nine-year-old Minneapolis based nonprofit – My Pit Bull Is Family. The organization maintains the nation’s largest database of inclusive dog-friendly housing rentals. With the slogan “Let’s Lick Discrimination” volunteers survey property rentals, tracking which ones allow all breeds and sizes of dogs. This can be a (literal) life-saver for large breed dogs. Many property owners wrongfully assume a dog is dangerous simply because of its size or breed, and pet owners are forced to give up their furry friend if they can’t find a place that will accept the pet.

My Pit Bull Is Family staff chose to locate the resource center in North Minneapolis because families in our neighborhoods are most likely to surrender pets to Minneapolis Animal Care & Control due to a lack of pet supply resources in the community.

The Northside location allows the organization to react quickly to changing needs in the area. After grocery stores were closed due to unrest in late May, North Minneapolis Pet Resource Center became a pop-up food shelf, providing needed food and home goods to people affected by the closures. Generous neighbors responded quickly to the Center’s call for donations and volunteers.

The center also has a microchip scanner, so anyone who finds a lost pet can have it scanned for the owner’s information.

To sign up for pet supplies, click the “book now” button on the Together at Home – North Minneapolis Pet Resource Center Facebook Page, or email resources@mypitbullisfamily.org

For info on dog friendly rentals, search the My Pit Bull Is Family database at mypitbullisfamily.org/housing

To volunteer or donate, visit mypitbullisfamily.org/support