Summer fun in Shingle Creek

This article was written by Deanna Averill

We all know what a year 2020 has become. We are learning a new normal. For some, that adjustment has been easier than for others. Undeniably the group most affected by COVID-19 has been the youth in our community. They have had to adjust to learning from home, not seeing their friends and now their summer has also been altered. Many summer activities have been closed or cancelled.

That fact has not gone unnoticed by Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association (SCNA). On July 3, we donated bags of “summer fun” to 26 Shingle Creek families. Each bag had a variety of outside games, such as Can Slam, Disc Toss, bucket toss game, washer toss, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, football, basketball and hula hoops. Each bag also included a coloring book with crayons, markers or color pencils.

The SCNA board was assisted by two young ladies from The Cookie Cart that had expressed an interest in service occupations. One is a recent high school graduate that would like to be a teacher and the other is a high school senior wanting to go into the medical field. It was a pleasure getting to know them both and wish them well in their future endeavors.

If you are a Shingle Creek resident and missed the distribution date and would like a summer fun bag, contact Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association at shinglecreekmpls.org and arrangements can be made to get one to your family.

As a reminder, SCNA would like remind everyone to take a few minutes to complete the 2020 Census at my2020census.gov and to vote in the August 11 primary election and November 3 general election. If you need any help with either the Census or registering to vote, contact SCNA for resources.