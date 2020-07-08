Stop by for a free meal

What’s for dinner on Tuesdays this summer? Stop by Salem Lutheran Church for a free meal! Curb-side pick up!

Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4150 Dupont Ave. N., is serving a complete meal in a bag each Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. Curb-side pick-up is available for drive-up, walk-up, ride-up, or roll-up. This weekly meal will continue through Tuesday, September 1. Each bag includes a two-serving meal with a main entrée, salad/fruit, bread, dessert, and a surprise additional meal for the week. All are welcome!

For more info call 612-521-3644.