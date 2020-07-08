Routine neighborhood inspections help keep neighborhoods welcoming

Many Camden residents have found themselves at home to help keep each other safe, and now more than ever it’s critical to keep clean yards and green space for each other’s well-being. City inspectors will respond to 311 complaints and, in limited instances, go through areas with vacant properties and a history of nuisance violations. Because of added difficulties everyone is facing during the pandemic, anyone who gets a violation letter and finds complying to be a hardship is invited to call 311. The City is committed to balancing the needs of the community, renters and owners, and being fair, reasonable and flexible.

Planning a yard cleanup, setting a routine lawn maintenance schedule and regularly checking in on any rental properties helps keep our city beautiful, clean and safe with welcoming neighborhoods.

Now is a great time to remove trash and debris; trim back vegetation overhanging the sidewalk, alley or street; mow the lawn; remove inoperable vehicles; and bundle brush and branches.

For landlords who have an arrangement with their renters to do yard work, now is a great time to make sure they have the necessary equipment and talk about what regular upkeep expectations look like. City inspectors recommend that landlords occasionally stop by the property to see if additional supplies are needed and whether the yard work meets the expectations. Regardless of who does the yard work, responsibility ultimately lies with the property owner.

Some resources can help older adults, veterans and disabled people. Visit minneapolismn.gov/inspections for info. To report a property in violation or to ask questions call 311.