Reading and math tutors needed for Camden more than ever now

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on student learning loss is projected to be significantly higher than past years, heightening the need for literacy and math tutors. Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps are seeking 1,750 tutors for the 2020-21 school year to help students struggling with reading and math.

Reading Corps and Math Corps Managing Director Sadie O’Connor said, “There’s always a bit of a ‘summer slump’ in reading and math retention after students have been away from the classroom. But the disruptions to school schedules and shift to distance learning due to the COVID-19 crisis could result in even greater gaps. Reading Corps and Math Corps are proven to be highly effective in closing those gaps, and helping students gain skills for success in school and beyond.”

Tutors are being sought for three different levels of commitment: 35, 25 or 18 hours a week, beginning in August. New this year, tutors can opt to serve just a single semester or make a commitment for a full academic year.

Full-time tutors receive a stipend of $650 every two weeks, and can also earn an additional $4,336 for student loans or tuition. This education award can be gifted to a family member if the tutor is 55 or older. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and childcare assistance. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply now at readingandmath.net or by calling 866-859-2825.

Reading Corps and Math Corps are research-based initiatives to help every Minnesota student become a successful reader by the end of third grade or become proficient in math by the end of eighth grade. Additional schools interested in tutoring support are encouraged to apply at readingandmath.net or call 866-859-2825.

The following Northside schools are need for the number of tutors for their shcools:

Jenny Lind Elementary 2

Sojourner Truth 2

Cityview Community School 2

Lucy Craft Laney 2

Hmong International Academy 1

North Star Early Childhood 3

Nellie Stone Johnson 2

Ascension School 3

Elizabeth Hall International 1

Franklin Middle 1

Harvest Prep 2

Fraser 3

Total tutors needed in our Camden Community 24

Contact readingandmath.net or call 866-859-2825.