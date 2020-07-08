Public hearings in July on revised 2020 City budget

The City Council’s Budget Committee will hold two public hearings in July on proposed revisions to the City’s 2020 budget.

The City faces a significant revenue shortfall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and needs to make cuts to the City’s roughly $1.5 billion budget.

Mayor Jacob Frey will brief the City Council’s Policy & Government Oversight (POGO) Committee on a revised 2020 budget July 9 and staff will present the revised budget to City Council July 10.

The public can then engage and share their voices in this process during two online public hearings: 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 14; and 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.

You can watch or participate in the online meetings.

The City Council is scheduled to vote July 24 on a revised 2020 budget. For more info about the City’s budget, visit minneapolismn.gov/budget.