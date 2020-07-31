Nuts and bolts: A Capri construction update

It’s incredibly exciting to finally be so close to opening and sharing our beautiful, new space with our community this fall (to the extent allowed), and to honor this building’s 93-year history in North Minneapolis.

Currently, new rigging, lighting and sound system updates are being installed in the theater and in the Paradise Community Hall to increase our flexibility as a concert, theater, film and event space. The larger lobbies and restrooms, along with improvements to the ticketing and concessions areas are almost ready for paint, and the glass walls inviting interaction with West Broadway have been installed.

Work also continues on the second floor Best Buy Teen Tech Center, which when complete, will increase technology access for teens with an array of computers and audio and video recording and editing equipment as well as 3D and large format printers. As part of the Best Buy Teen Tech Center and PYC Arts & Tech High School, teens will also have access to the Capri’s new costume and wood working shops.

A new wow-inducing Capri construction tour video is now available at thecapritheater.org, and you can watch Capri exterior construction in progress, live, at any time at https://tinyurl.com/CapriConstructionLive2.

While the Capri’s plans for a “Grand Opening” this fall are on hold, as well as hopes for the quick development of a building full of rental events, concerts, film and theater, we’re exploring other avenues to introduce the new Capri to our community, like virtual tours, live streaming of our works as well as works by others, and possibly small events as permitted.

Continue to watch for the big Grand Opening event once COVID restrictions have been lifted, and our brand new Capri website, coming soon.