Home / News / Next up for “Above the Falls”

Next up for “Above the Falls”

The Above the Falls Community Advisory Council (AFCAC) is made up of representatives from neighborhoods, businesses, and environmental organizations, and the next socially-distanced meeting is on Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at Pavilion C on Boom Island (724 Sibley St NE). Membership is open (not appointed), everyone is welcome, and people from Lind-Bohanon, McKinley, and Webber-Camden are especially needed.

AFCAC weighs in with the City of Minneapolis and the Parks & Recreation Board on use and development plans for parcels along and adjacent to the Mississippi River from Plymouth Ave to the northern city limit. Email AFCAC@googlegroups.com with questions or for general information.