Next up for “Above the Falls”

The Above the Falls Community Advisory Council (AFCAC) is made up of representatives from neighborhoods, businesses, and environmental organizations, and the next socially-distanced meeting is on Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at Pavilion C on Boom Island (724 Sibley St NE). Membership is open (not appointed), everyone is welcome, and people from Lind-Bohanon, McKinley, and Webber-Camden are especially needed.

AFCAC weighs in with the City of Minneapolis and the Parks & Recreation Board on use and development plans for parcels along and adjacent to the Mississippi River from Plymouth Ave to the northern city limit. Email AFCAC@googlegroups.com with questions or for general information.