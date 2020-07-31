Movies and music in the parks is different this August

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) has made the difficult decision to move the Minneapolis Music in the Parks events to a virtual format. The MPRB’s priority is the health and safety of our park visitors, Music in the Parks performers and our employees. To learn more about virtual concerts subscribe to email updates at mplsmusicandmovies.com. You can also view the most recent virtual concerts, and learn about the summer virtual programs by visiting the MPRB Summer 2020 webpage.

There will be some Movies in the Parks. On Saturday, August 1 A Most Beautiful Thing will play ‘drive-in style’ at Bohemian Flats, 2150 West River Parkway.

Come in your car under the stars and enjoy a night of movie magic along the Mississippi River for a drive-in movie at the Bohemian Flats area on West River Road. Space is limited, tickets are $15 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance at apm.activecommunities.com/minneapolisparks/Activity_Search/112139. The movie will start about 15 minutes after sunset. More info at mplsmusicandmovies.com.

Originally headed to debut at SXSW, the much-anticipated documentary feature, A Most Beautiful Thing, is narrated by Grammy and Oscar-winning artist Common, executive produced by NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill, NBA All-Star Dwayne Wade, Grammy-winning producer 9th Wonder, and directed by award-winning filmmaker and Olympic rower, Mary Mazzio.

The film chronicles the first African American high school rowing team in the nation (made up of young men from the West Side of Chicago, many of whom were from rival gangs, all coming together to row in the same boat.)

Find the schedule for Drive-In Movies in the Parks at mplsmusicandmovies.com.

Music in the Parks is virtual this summer, you can view recent concerts below online:

Trevor McSpadden: He worked Central Texas dance halls before perfecting his hard honky-tonk sound in the nightclubs of Chicago. He started 2020 in St. Paul and has been inspiring audiences to dance and carry on in the time-honored way. Learn more, and listen to Trevor’s music at trevormcspadden.com.

Brooklyn Big Band: Enjoy this excellent collaboration by the members of the Brooklyn Big Band each playing from their respective recording spaces. Have fun watching each member individually contributing their part to create a fantastic group sound!

In addition, don’t miss these past other past virtual concerts: Belfast Cowboys and Rich Mattson and The Northstars; Kari Lynch Band; and Red Hot Django Peppers.

Find the schedule for upcoming Virtual Concerts and Drive-In Movies at mplsmusicandmovies.com. For the latest virtual concerts check out Facebook | Twitter.