Construction on a series of improvements at Folwell Park is in its final phase, after installation of new playground equipment last fall and other work that resumed in March. Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) project staff share these updates:

• Tennis courts are nearly complete after a final installation of asphalt and — following 30 days of curing time — application of a final coating.

• Field lighting and improvements to paths and path lighting are nearly complete.

• Help the grass grow! During this final phase, please stay out of fenced areas so that grass can grow.

• End of July is the expected completion for the entire project, barring delays due to construction, weather or other unanticipated situations.

• Public access: Once complete, facilities will open based on MPRB’s COVID-19 guidelines at that time. Visit minneapolisparks.org/coronavirus for details and updates on MPRB’s responses to COVID-19.