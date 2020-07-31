Home Energy Squad offers free virtual home energy visits

As folks in Camden try to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a new option to help residential customers become more energy efficient and save on their energy bills. Home Energy Squad now offers virtual home energy visits, a cost-free service that complies with health and safety guidelines introduced during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Through the new online-only visits, Home Energy Squad continues to help energy customers identify their most cost-effective opportunities for energy savings, combined with advice and planning for future projects to save even more when the time is right. The Home Energy Squad is provided by Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy, and delivered by the Center for Energy and Environment (CEE).

The new virtual visit may be combined with a future in-person visit. During the online consultation, energy counselors may find that a home would benefit from energy-saving products that Home Energy Squad can install whenever in-home visits are possible again.

Customers complete a brief questionnaire to share their personal concerns and interests prior to the virtual visit, which typically lasts 45 minutes to an hour. The audio/video home walk-through is conducted with remote energy experts, resulting in a customized report complete with recommendations and next steps. Participants also have access to cost-free post-visit telephone consultations with a qualified Energy Advisor.

Customized for each home, the program’s benefits may include: ongoing savings on utility bills; a healthier, safer and more comfortable home; personalized information and solutions; and

installation of energy-saving products.

To participate in this program, you must be an Xcel Energy and/or CenterPoint Energy customer. A smartphone or laptop with Internet access is required for the full experience, but a simplified virtual visit can be conducted via telephone if needed.

For info visit mncee.org/solutions/homes/home-energy-squad-enhanced/.