Have your say on how your neighborhood gets funded Public comment period extended, again, to September 30

If you care where you live respond!

There are seven neighborhoods in our Camden Community (check the neighborhood section). Each neighborhood has an organization which has gotten a certain amount of money (from you/your fellow taxpayers) dispersed by a City fund, to help your neighborhood.

The City is making changes on how your tax dollars will be spent on supporting neighborhoods. Neighborhoods 2020 is a plan for continuing to fund neighborhood organizations in Minneapolis when the existing funding source ends and a process to identify expectations for the work they do in 2021 and beyond.

For some months the City asked for your comments on the plan – but it has been difficult recently considering the COVID-19 pandemic. The City has again extended the comment period on the guidelines to give people more time to review and provide feedback as we face COVID-19 and civil unrest. The draft program guidelines follow the vision to preserve Minneapolis’ neighborhood organizations and create equitable communities in which all people are valued, communities are engaged and leadership mirrors the diversity of the city.

So have your say. Comments must be received by 11:59 p.m., September 30. There are different ways to submit comments:

• Email: Neighborhoods2020@minneapolismn.gov

• Phone: 612-673-3737

• Text messaging and voicemail:

Español: 612-404-2978

Hmoob: 612-367-6548

Soomaaliga: 612-367-6729

English: 612-518-8743

• Mail: Neighborhood and Community Relations, 105 Fifth Ave. S., Suite 425, Minneapolis, MN 55401

The final guidelines and public comments will be presented to a City Council committee and then the City Council for a vote. The dates are to be determined.