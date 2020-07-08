Fun on the Run at the parks

On June 15 the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s (MPRB) launched Fun on the Run, bringing outdoor recreational games, sports and other activities for youth to 12 neighborhood parks throughout the city, on a rotating schedule.

All youth and teens are welcome to come by between 1-4 p.m. for fun and games, at a safe and social distance. So join friends and neighbors for games, sports and other recreation. MPRB staff will sanitize equipment after each use and help ensure participants follow social distancing guidelines. All activities are free (no registration is necessary).

Fun on the Run games and activities include: soccer drills; cornhole/beanbag toss; badminton; football punt, pass and kick; jump rope; spike ball; agility challenges; fly ball; disc golf; lawn bowling; and potato sack races.

Fun on the Run rotates at parks from June 15 through August 31, from 1-4 p.m. at the following Northside parks: Creekview Park on Mondays; Farview Park on Tuesdays; and Folwell Park on Wednesdays. Have fun!