Webber Park Library, in partnership with The Sheridan Story, is offering free food to youth ages 18 and under on Wednesdays in August from 2-5 p.m.. Parents/guardians may pick up bags for youth if they are unable to attend. Bag choices include ready-to-eat items or a general variety. Wednesdays in August any time between 2-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out) in front of the Webber Park Library on the south side of the building closest to the parking lot.