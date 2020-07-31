Bright Futures: K-5 Enrichment at PCYC – School Year Program

Bright Futures scholars went online with their instructors to learn about how to grow gardens this summer.

This article was written by Jaleeza Smith-Breedlove

Bright Futures is committed to keeping the health and safety of our scholars, families, staff and community as the highest priority. We’re also committed to making decisions that provide the most opportunity to safely bring scholars together to learn, play and grow.

This summer, Bright Future scholars were engaged online with raising butterflies, growing gardens, and trying new health and wellness activities, all while at home together.

Like many others, we are waiting to hear guidance for school-year programming. You can stay up to date with what’s happening and our decisions as we move forward by visiting our website at pcyc-mpls.org/welcome-to-bright-futures.

Direct enrollment questions to DeShawn Woods, 612-643-2026. For general program inquiries contact Jaleeza Smith-Breedlove at 612-643-2096. Thank you.