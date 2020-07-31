BBB Scam Alert: Don’t plant mystery seeds

Unmarked seed packets are arriving in mailboxes around the U.S. with no explanation or reason, and with a return address in China. The package bears the name “China Post” and may be labeled as jewelry, small electronics or some other item.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is encouraging recipients to not plant the seeds, but to instead save them, along with the packaging and mailing label, in a plastic bag, and contact the Minnesota plant regulatory official. Under no circumstances should anyone plant the seeds. BBB recommends the following tips if one of these packets arrives in the mail:

Check your personal info. The package may be a sign that your personal info has been compromised. Keep a close eye on your credit report, bank accounts and credit card bills. Looking up your own name and address using a search engine can, in some cases, reveal how public your information has become.

Do not open the seed packet, and avoid opening outer packaging or mailing materials, if possible. Do not plant the seeds or discard them in trash that will be landfilled. Limit contact with the seed package until further guidance on handling, disposal or collection is available from the USDA.