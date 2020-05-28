Tiny Fields Two!—Grow your own groceries!

Interested in growing fresh produce at home for you or your family to help lower your grocery bills? Or just want to learn how to garden and get the most out of it?

Since COVID-19, the Shinlge Creek Neighborhood Association has been working with Emily Organ and Tiny Fields, and we are excited to offer Tiny Fields Two! in the Shingle Creek neighborhood for a second round of Tiny Fields to help even more residents grow fresh local homegrown produce.

Growing local helps in so many ways: it helps to reduce grocery bills; improves mental and physical health; helps reduce stress; and helps increase resident’s food security. Some residents have even made new connections by participating or sharing their “harvest” secret recipes and tips.

Tiny Fields Two! is currently offered in the Shingle Creek neighborhood [check your neighborhood on pages 8 and 9 to see if they are starting a Tiny Fields program]. The fields do have to be on a boulevard or alley space similar to the original project. Once approved per sun/and site availability, residents will receive a free site tilling; field kit including seed, seedlings and instructions for a 5’x11’ space; and garden education over the growing season. Tiny Fields Two! gardeners are responsible for planting, weeding, watering, mulching and harvesting. Everything you grow is yours to enjoy! Application deadline is June 10.

For info go to shinglecreekmpls.org or tinyfields.org. Also check your neighborhood organization.