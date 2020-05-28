The City of Minneapolis is opening up space for walking, rolling and biking to support active recreation and safe access to essential businesses with Stay Healthy Streets. It also includes pick-up only zones to support local business, and fewer pedestrian street push buttons to reduce the need to touch surfaces. People should stay six feet apart to stay healthy and protect their fellow community members per Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. If you see a crowd, go somewhere else.

Stay Healthy Streets complement the approximately 21 miles of parkways the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has opened up to give people more space for outdoor activities. The City has installed five miles of extended pedestrian space focused on areas where there are higher concentrations of pedestrians accessing essential services and narrow sidewalks that do not easily support social distancing.

Stay Healthy Streets was implemented on April 29. Streets on these routes will generally be closed to thru car traffic but remain open for local resident access. On-street parking will generally be retained; some connection points will have parking restrictions on one side of the street to ensure space for walking, rolling and biking. Check them out, stay active and stay safe.