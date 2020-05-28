Shop safely at the farmers market

Two Northside farmers markets are set to open in June. Not surprisingly, things will be a little different this year. The Camden Farmers Market and Crafts, 4414 Humboldt, should be open on Saturdays from June 6 to September 26 — times have not yet been confirmed. Find info at farmersmarketsofmpls.org/find-a-market, thenewmpls@gmail.com or 651-373-0543. The West Broadway Farmers Market, 2034 West Broadway, (Broadway and Logan) opens June 19 and runs through October 2, hours are Fridays, 3-7 p.m. Find info at marketmanager@afcmn.org or 612-588-7611.

COVID-19 affects some of the ways shoppers can safely move around at farmers markets this season. As with any other essential trip, farmers market customers will want to plan ahead to get in and out, go as one person rather than a family, wear a mask, preorder if possible and of course keep six feet away from others. Farmers markets are considered essential grocery providers by the State of Minnesota and can stay open under specific conditions that help prevent the spread of the coronavirus including:

• Shoppers stay at least six feet from each other and workers.

• All food is taken offsite before eating.

Shoppers can expect to see safety precautions set up at farmers markets such as:

• Borders set up around the market with limited entrances and exits.

• A limited number of customers in the market at one time. There may be a wait.

• Wider aisles with one-way movement and waiting areas.

• Credit card and no-touch transactions preferred.

• Hand-washing or hand sanitation stations.

• No samples offered.

And as with any other essential shopping during this time, customers should make sure to:

• Stay home if they or someone in their home is sick.

• Send only one person into the market to shop.

• Wear a cloth face covering.

• Wash hands frequently.

• Maintain a 6-foot distance from anyone else.

• Be efficient and not mingle.

• Do not touch products until the vendor hands them their purchase.

• Preorder online if possible.

Farmers markets are an important part of our food supply and are essential to our local farmers. There has never been a more important time to buy local and contribute to a healthy local food economy.

Find a map and schedule for all farmers markets at farmersmarketsofmpls.org/find-a-market. The City expects about 22 markets to open this season. The map and schedule will be kept up to date as schedules shift.

Homegrown Minneapolis also offers other ways to get healthy, local food on the table. Homegrown Minneapolis is a citywide initiative expanding our community’s ability to grow, process, distribute, eat and compost more healthy, sustainable, locally grown foods. Visit minneapolismn.gov/sustainability/homegrown/.