Patrick Henry High School Graduation 2020

Thomas Evans, one of the Henry High graduation class of 2020 who will be celebrating via Zoom this year.

This article was written by Quinton Bonds and Susan Curnow Breedlove

Please join us in celebrating the Class of 2020! The Henry High graduation will be virtually shown on Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m. Family and friends can view the ceremony at mps.eduvision.tv/LiveEvents. Interpreted versions of graduation are also available in Hmong, Somali and Spanish. North Community High School’s graduation is on Saturday, May 30 at 2 p.m.

Recordings will be available to view the next day, May 31, on MPS Channel 15 and Eduvision. Students and parents/guardians can find electronic invitations at henry.mpls.k12.mn.us/grad-invites to send to friends and family.