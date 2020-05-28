Northpoint has drive-up COVID-19 testing

Northpoint Health & Wellness, 1313 Penn, is offering drive-up COVID-19 testing by appointment. You must have one or more COVID-19 symptoms in order to be tested: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. Many people are asymptomatic (have no symptoms) and are still able to spread the virus.

You must have an appointment to be tested. Drive-up appointments must be in a vehicle. Everyone in the vehicle who would like to be tested must have an appointment. Call 612-543-2500 to schedule your appointment.

Why should you get tested? It allows you to take additional steps to slow the spread of the virus, protect others and allows all of us to know the impact on our community.