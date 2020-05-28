Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson and a few friends recently started a new nonprofit, NorthStarNeighbor, matching healthy volunteers with seniors or others at high risk of COVID-19 for remote companionship, conversation and delivery of groceries or prescriptions.

Johnson says the response has been tremendous, “In our first few days, we had over 100 volunteers from 40 different Minnesota communities and had made a dozen direct matches with those in need. We had great initial coverage of the launch in print and on the airwaves, but we need help getting the word out further to isolated seniors who aren’t on social media.”

For info go to NorthStarNeighbor.com, or contact 612-430-8899 or NorthStarNeighbor@gmail.com.