Mental well-being and Coronavirus

Compiled credible online resources dedicated to mental wellness for individuals, organizations

In response to the widespread change induced by COVID-19 in our lives, Call to Mind – American Public Media’s initiative to foster new conversations about mental health – has launched a site dedicated to mental wellness resources.

CalltoMindNow.org includes extensive resources and blog posts from trusted public health and mental health organizations including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mental Health America and others. These relevant tips and recommendations have been compiled with the goal of reaching individuals where they’re at with ways to cope and manage their mental well-being in this uncertain time.

This is a toolkit for everyone. Topics covered in CalltoMindNow.org include: self-care during the pandemic; coping with stress and anxiety during COVID-19; dealing with loneliness and isolation; talking with kids about COVID-19; digital distractions; living with your mental illness; how to get help; and resources if you are in a crisis.