Keep your home and garage safe when working outside

As we are still practicing social distancing during this pandemic, here are a few simple tips to follow to make your spring cleaning and yard work is less stressful. These are just some friendly reminders since we just hopped into spring. The weather is beautiful outside and there will be some spring cleaning going on inside homes as well as yard work outside in preparation for the upcoming warmer months.

Ensure doors and windows are locked at your home. This includes even if you are only leaving for a short period of time.

Ensure all your gardening tools are secured in your garage or storage shed with adequate locking mechanisms. Don’t leave your garage open when you are working outside in the backyard out of sight of your garage. Criminals look for opportunities such as open garages.

Do not leave your garage door open to vent the air, even if it is just a few inches. Criminals can and will slide underneath. They may even use a child to slide underneath and open the door for them.

Always secure bicycles out of sight and in a secure location.

Ensure that you have a secure door between you and possible solicitors. Always keep your screen door locked so if you do answer the door, then you have a secondary barrier between. Criminals take opportunities with unsecured screen doors and make their way inside.