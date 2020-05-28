Hennepin County Library Juneteenth virtual celebrations!

Celebrate this significant moment in African American history at an all-ages online community event! Enjoy powerful stories, performances, rhythms and songs. Celebrate on Sunday, June 14 from 2-4 p.m. and Tuesday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m. Juneteenth honors families reuniting, just as our ancestors took their freedom and reconnected with lost relatives. During this time of physical distancing, Juneteenth celebrations still bring us closer together. Performers include Voice of Culture Drum and Dance, Million Artist Movement, Black Storytellers Alliance, Neverending Storycircle, Journey Productions, Passed Presents and Black Table Arts. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. The link to watch the events online will be posted at least 24 hours in advance of each event, visit

hclib.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec27558171b7a2400152ce1.

Hennepin County Library is providing curbside pickup at Webber Park. Curbside pickup will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons can find a wealth of information about curbside pickup at hclib.org. There are still many other library services still available:

• Ask Us Services are available– through email, chat or text, in English, Spanish, Hmong and Somali. We can answer questions, connect you to online resources or recommend your next read.

• Sign up for a temporary e-card providing instant access to online resources.

• Online resources, borrow e-books, and downloadable audiobooks or stream music.

• Get help from a tutor online, or find other K-12 homework help resources.

• Due dates for all physical materials have been extended. No items are due until at least three weeks after we reopen.

• Join us at the Hennepin County Library Facebook on Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. for Family Storytime and Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. for Baby Storytime.