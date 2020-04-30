You can pick up a copy of the Camden News

If you are reading this issue of the Camden Community News you probably got it in the U.S. mail as you do every month. Due to the COVID-19 virus the Camden News could not be hand delivered in bulk this month to all the usual neighborhood businesses, schools, parks, libraries, organizations, senior centers, churches, etc. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.

If you want a hard copy of the Camden News this month you can pick one up at North Market (4414 Humboldt) or from a container on the front steps at 3526 Humboldt.