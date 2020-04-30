Principal Yusuf Abdullah leads Patrick Henry High School during the COVID-19 crisis

Setting the Stage

Four weeks ago, as a consequence of the state directive to close schools due to the COVID-19 virus, our Henry High School staff was told by the Minneapolis Public Schools District office that we needed to leave our building and plan for not returning until April 6. (Currently that date has been extended.) We were tasked to: develop online classrooms; attend virtual meetings thus communicating with each other via the Internet; and create lessons accessible to students (on-line or distance learning) in case we would not return. At Henry High, we chose in short notice to take this monstrous task and turn it into our reality.

As a leader, I first had to acknowledge that many of our staff have school-age children who would need direction with distance learning. Balancing the needs of personal families and the Patriot PHamily would be a challenge.

Treading in unfamiliar territory, we had questions and concerns as we were uncertain about the days ahead. I asked the Henry staff to be patient with leadership as we worked hard and collaboratively to put things into place. We also strove to communicate to our stakeholders as often as we possibly could, answering questions in a timely manner.

The PHHS staff continued to support each other through this challenging crisis. They built the will to get through this having dealt with recent construction headaches and major budget and staff cuts. I will state this, “I would not want to go through these challenging times with any school staff other than my Patriot PHamily.”

I will follow Henry High School’s Strategic Plan which remains relevant, grounding me in my leadership. The Plan was created by a large contingency of community members, staff and students. Our core belief is Equity stating, “We meet scholars and families where they are and strategically allocate our limited resources to meet their academic and social/emotional needs and ensure that all students are college, career and life ready.” The four pillars of our Strategic Plan are: Cultural Responsiveness, Connection to Families & Community, Caring & Supportive Environment and College & Career Preparation.

Planning for Distance Learning

The first week of distance learning was on April 6. We were about to build the plane as we flew it. We did not need to fool ourselves. Through the process, we must keep it simple. Our focus was on building online school community, getting familiar with the expectations and creating some small academic wins. I have seen some very strong plans and collaboration for distance learning by staff that make it accessible and equitable for students and families. Support staff jumped in where needed, assisting faculty, students and families. Our administration team worked, not to overwhelm, but to support our staff.

Through the planning for distance learning it was paramount that we ask ourselves vital questions: How do we support our most vulnerable students during distance learning? What are they going to eat, who are they staying with, what if they do not have time and must take care of their siblings or elders, how do we make distance learning respectful and attainable for them? What if…what do we do…how do we do it?

As I focus on distance learning through an equity lens, I can see how it could widen the educational gap for students of color and low-income students. The lack of resources alone could set a student and family back from getting a quality education. Our Henry students will have other responsibilities that will compete with the demands of online learning, may not have a space in the house that is set up for their individual needs, or may have a teacher that is challenged with the technology or the demands of implementing a high functioning distance learning program. I also want to acknowledge the inequities that are being magnified in our current white supremist system during this coronavirus crisis. These groups include English Language Learners (ELL), students with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs), Homeless and Highly Mobile students (HHM), our students of color and those who don’t have tech at home. These systems reinforce structures of white supremacy.

Dreaming of the Possibility

I would always wonder what it would look like if we were able to do education differently. I have known for quite some time the current education system has not produced equitable results for everyone. What if, in this time, we were able to look at standards and competencies much differently than we have before in order to ensure all students are succeeding. How can we make the time with students relevant to their day to day experiences so they can flourish during this time and beyond? What would that look like without lowering our expectation? This is a great time for my teachers to facilitate relevant learning and let students share with us what we don’t know.

I have been inspired by the positive energy, effort and level of focus by the Henry High staff. I know we are at the very beginning of this journey, but we must believe we can do this.

Questions: Visit PHHS’s website or call Yusuf Abdullah at 612-668-1923.

Pictured is Henry High Principal Yusuf Abdullah.

Article submitted by Susan Curnow Breedlove