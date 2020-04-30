Libraries still offering services

Our Hennepin County Libraries are complying with Governor Walz’ Stay at Home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All 41 library branches are closed for the time being, but they still want to support you during this time. The following are some of the many library services currently available.

Hennepin County Library is committed to providing patrons expanded access to online resources and safe access to physical materials. To support social distancing efforts, a few libraries are offering limited curbside pickup. Staff will fill your ‘hold’order placed online as quickly as possible; however, wait times may be longer than usual. Curbside pickup is now available at Webber Park Library on Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How does it work? Place your items ‘on hold’ on the Hennepin County Library website, hclb.org, and select one of the library locations with curbside pick-up. Once you receive a notification that your hold is available, call your curbside pick-up library to tell them you are ready to retrieve your order. Staff will pull your items, check them out, put them in a plastic bag labeled with your hold pickup number, and place the bag on a cart outside of the building. For more info visit hclb.org.

Other services for you from the libraries:

• Ask Us Services are available through email, chat or text, in English, Spanish, Hmong and Somali. They can answer questions, connect you to online resources or recommend your next read.

• Sign up for a temporary e-card providing instant access to online resources.

• Online Resources, Borrow eBooks and downloadable audiobooks, or stream music.

• Get help from a tutor online, or find other K-12 homework help resources.

• Don’t worry about returning library materials, due dates for all physical materials have been extended. No items are due until at least three weeks after they reopen.

• Join them at the Hennepin County Library Facebook on Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. for Family Storytime and Thursdays at 3:30 for Baby Storytime.