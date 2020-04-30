Hopewell Music Cooperative North continues

This article was written by Wendy Johnson

Hopewell Music has moved lessons from our location inside North United Methodist Church to online to insure the safety of the music lovers in our community. We are also moving our spring concerts to a virtual platform so our community can enjoy the benefits of music during this time. In addition, we also created resource and e-learning pages on our website for people to use.

We are looking forward to making music together in person again soon, but for now follow Hopewell Music Cooperative North on Facebook and @hopewellmusic on Instagram to stay connected with what we are doing to adapt to these circumstances. You can also check out our website, hopewellmusic.com for updates.