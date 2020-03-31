Dear Shingle Creek and Camden Community residents,

Given school and park closures and other disruptions due to the pandemic, we appreciate your understanding that many SCNA volunteer board members and staff are balancing personal and professional responsibilities as well as we can, even as we remain committed to continued operations.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to monitor developments related to the novel Coronavirus. The Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association prioritizes the wellbeing of our volunteer board members, part-time staff, partners, and our local and global community. We are committed to doing our part to slow down the spread of the virus. A pandemic of this scale calls for an abundance of caution, as well as an abundance of grace and empathy.

Here’s what it means for SCNA right now. We ask:

*Shingle Creek residents to sign up for our online SCNA Newsletter, Facebook, Twitter accounts.

*Sign up for our free Shingle Creek Neighborhood Newsletter: shinglecreekmpls.org, Fb/Twitter: ShingleCreekNA, for the latest updates, connections, local resources and news regarding Shingle Creek neighborhood, and Camden Community in our northwest corner of the city.

If you know of folks on your block that may need assistance, contact us and the information shared will remain confidential as we work toward helping us all get through this challenging time together.

Our SCNA Annual Meeting is scheduled for

Tuesday, April 14 6:30-8 p.m.

but may have to be postponed

Watch our website and Facebook for the latest information.

The Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association is our local place-based neighborhood 501c3 nonprofit working to inform and improve our neighborhood and community.

Thank you for your patience as we look to work through these challenging times together.