Parks are open – get out if you can!

While the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Boards’s recreation centers and programming buildings are closed, there’s still plenty to do outdoors!

Going outside to take a walk, ride a bike or just sit and breathe fresh air can be helpful during stressful times. If you are out with others or encounter others using the same amenities, please be mindful of social distancing and maintain a safe, appropriate distance.

The Minneapolis park system was planned so that nearly every resident can get to a park in about a 10-minute walk. You’re probably familiar with your own neighborhood park – did you know Minneapolis has 161 of them, most with paved paths? Head out to the one nearest you in Camden like Webber, Folwell, Shingle Creek, Victory – there are plenty more and there’s one near you — check minneapolisparks.org to find the closest one to you and go for a walk.

Regional parks offer opportunities to explore the city’s lakes, creeks, river and natural areas — on the Northside we have plenty.

• Above the Falls Regional Park – including Orvin “Ole” Olson Park, West River Parkway

• North Mississippi Regional Park (see page for info)

• Shingle Creek Trail runs along Shingle Creek from Webber Park west to Brooklyn Center

• Theodore Wirth Regional Park and Theodore Wirth Parkway

• Victory Memorial Drive runs from Theodore Wirth Regional Park to Webber Park

• West River Parkway runs along the west bank of the Mississippi River from Plymouth Ave. N to Godfrey Parkway.

While you’re out, look for early spring plants emerging. MPRB gardening staff report that:

Magnolia buds (which resemble pussy willows) are beginning to swell. Skunk cabbage may soon start to show up near the Mississippi River. Snowdrops are due for an appearance.

Your pets are welcome in the parks, but they must be on a leash. In early spring, many wildlife species are protecting their young, so keeping dogs leashed is especially important. Minneapolis has plenty of Off-leash dogs parks – the nearest one in Camden is Victory Prairie at 4701 Russell. Get details on off-leash dog-park permits and several options for purchasing them at minneapolisparks.org

In the meantime stay informed of any COVID-19 related changes in MPRB operations or services. Visit minneapolisparks.org/coronavirus for updated FAQs and cancellation listings. Receive timely email updates by visiting minneapolisparks.org/subscribe, entering your email and selecting the “COVID-19” topic in the “News Updates” section.