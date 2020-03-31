Park meetings postponed – but you can comment online!

“Parks for All” is the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s (MPRB) comprehensive planning process, which will set MPRB priorities and policy directions for the next decade.

The third meeting of the Parks for All Community Advisory Committee (CAC) and the Parks for All Summit have been postponed due to COVID-19. Public notice will be sent once new dates and locations are confirmed. To see past meeting notes from December 12 and February 6 go to minneapolisparks.org.

Public health officials are encouraging social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Upcoming MPRB community engagement meetings and open houses are being cancelled or rescheduled. Also note that Upper Harbor meetings have been cancelled – but get info/updates at minneapolisparks.org. The MPRB is also exploring options for hosting meetings, work groups, focus groups and open houses online or via phone/conference line. The MPRB appreciates the public’s patience while it adapts to the fluid conditions surrounding COVID-19 impacts and response. Info regarding the MPRB’s response to COVID-19 is available at minneapolisparks.org/coronavirus.

In the meantime take the online community survey! What are your dreams and priorities for Minneapolis Parks? Tell the MPRB what you want. Take survey at surveymonkey.com/r/parksforallsurvey. The survey will remain open until May 1.

For fun! The Parks for All Youth Design Team is comprised of teenagers and young adults who share passion for Minneapolis parks and recreation, environmental issues, policy, community engagement and participatory research. The Youth Design Team created a great video that helps explain the Parks for All project. Find it at youtube.com/watch?v=h2Y_juFZZfg.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Parks for All news at minneapolisparks.org/parksforall; subscribe to email updates; check out the Parks for All Story Map; follow the Parks for All Facebook page; and text a dream you have for Minneapolis Parks to 612-712-2827. To learn about all Minneapolis Park projects visit minneapolisparks.org/planning.