New technology indoors and new outdoor interactive games coming to Creekview and Bohanon Parks

There’s some new technology coming to Creekview Park!

It’s an Obie,@https://playobie.com/. What is Obie? It is a new interactive and engaging technology unit that will be installed on the Creekview Park multipurpose room ceiling and has many new fun ways to engage the public by projecting the game challenges on the floor! Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association (SCNA) has long advocated for Creekview Park to be a 21st Century park and recreation center regarding technology, and we encourage more programs and assets for the 10,000 residents that live above the CP Rail line in North Minneapolis and the 30,000 in the seven Camden neighborhoods. SCNA is partnering with MPRB Creekview Park to purchase and install the Obie as soon as it’s feasibly possible.

Ever heard of GaGa? Well, MPRB Commissioner Kale Severson sure knows it’s all the rage! He is (pictured) standing in a GaGa pit that he won at the National Park & Recreation Conference in Baltimore last October. The new pit is from the company Game Time and SCNA was excited to learn from Creekview Park and Recreation Center’s Nikki Friederich last month that Creekview Park is destined to be its new home. We realize it may take longer, but remain hopeful that the anticipated timeline can be accomplished to have the pit shipped and installed when it’s possible.

So what is a GaGa? GaGa is a fast paced, high energy sport played in an octagonal pit. The more players the better! Dubbed a ‘kinder gentler’ version of dodge ball, the game is played with a soft foam ball, and combines the skills of dodging, striking, running and jumping, while trying to hit opponents with a ball below the knees. Players need to keep moving to avoid getting hit by the ball. Fun and easy, everyone gets a serious workout.

Easily addictive, people can’t wait to get back in the pit. The games move quickly…after a few short minutes, the action heats up with a second ball, sure to get even the best players out within minutes. Once the game ends, everyone is back in for the next round.

What we know for sure is that the excitement surrounding GaGa is exploding!

Here are the rules of GaGa Ball

It’s super simple. Basically, we throw a bunch of players and a ball in a pit. Turn up the music, everyone for him/herself; if the ball touches you below the knee, you’re out. The last one in the pit wins. Then everyone hops back in for the next round. Games last no more than five minutes. It’s fast, it’s sweaty and it’s really addictive. As soon as you get out, you can’t wait to hop back in. That’s why they’re all talking about it!

The official game rules of The GaGa Center:

• All players start with one hand touching a wall of the pit.

• The game begins with a referee throwing the ball into the center of the pit.

• When the ball enters the pit, the players scream ‘GA’ for the first two bounces, and ‘GO’ on the third bounce, after which the ball is in action.

• Once the ball is in play, any player can hit the ball with an open or closed hand.

• If a ball touches a player below the knee (even if the player hits himself /herself) he or she is out and leaves the pit. If a player is hit above the knees, the play continues.

• If a ball is caught on a fly, the player who hit the ball is out.

• Using the walls of the octagon to aid in jumping is legal as long as the player does not permanently sit on the ledge of the octagon.

• Players cannot hold the ball.

• If needed, a second ball can be thrown in the pit to expedite the end of the game. The last player standing is the winner of that round.

Watch for the latest updates about improvements coming to Creekview Park and Rec Center technology, programs and improvements. Check out their new Facebook page at Creekview Recreation Center: facebook.com/Creekview-Recreation-Center-103788694519894/ or visit shinglecreekmpls.org.