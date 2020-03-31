McKinley Community

Get to know the people in your neighborhood. McKinley is your neighborhood association if you are a resident or stakeholder within the bounds of the east side of Dupont Ave. to the Mississippi River, and from Lowry Ave. north to Dowling Ave.

Join the McKinley Community for upcoming meetings, but check our website, Facebook, call or email for updates.

Work groups:

Livability Work Group: build network of block connectors to gather neighbors together for improvement and beautification opportunities; determine and implement schedule for volunteer events; host information sessions regarding regulatory services, safety, etc.

Planning Work Group: conduct strategic visioning sessions with community; review current programs; explore new fundraising; strengthen participation in local food network; craft messages that inform and inspire; neighborhood outreach and engagement, etc.

