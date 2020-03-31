Have your say on Neighborhoods 2020 program guidelines and how your neighborhood gets funded

The public comment period for the Neighborhoods 2020 draft program guidelines on neighborhood programming and funding to support the City’s 70 neighborhood organizations in 2021 and beyond has been extended to July 15, 2020.

The City has extended the comment period on the guidelines to give people more time to review and provide feedback as we face the COVID-19 crisis. The draft program guidelines follow the vision to preserve Minneapolis’ neighborhood organizations and create equitable communities in which all people are valued, communities are engaged and leadership mirrors the diversity of the city.

During the extended public comment period, Neighborhood and Community Relations staff members will expand outreach and hold virtual public meetings. The first one is scheduled for Thursday, April 2.

Neighborhoods 2020 informational Skype broadcast

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, April 2

Join the Skype broadcast

The meeting will be recorded and available at minneapolismn.gov/neighborhoods2020 within 24 hours after the event.

Ways to submit comments

Email : Neighborhoods2020@minneapolismn.gov

Neighborhoods2020@minneapolismn.gov Phone : 612-673-3737

612-673-3737 Text messaging and voicemail:

Español: 612-404-2978

Hmoob: 612-367-6548

Soomaaliga: 612-404-2978

English: 612-518-8743

Español: 612-404-2978 Hmoob: 612-367-6548 Soomaaliga: 612-404-2978 English: 612-518-8743 Mail:

Neighborhood and Community Relations

105 Fifth Avenue South, Suite 425

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

Comments must be received by 11:59 p.m., July 15.

Next steps

The guidelines are now expected to go before the City Council for review in mid-August.

Neighborhoods 2020 is a plan for continuing to fund neighborhood organizations in Minneapolis when the existing funding source ends and a process to identify expectations for the work they do.

These draft program guidelines are the outcome of a City Council direction that staff work with a consultant to continue conversations with neighborhoods and the community on program guidelines and metrics for the Neighborhoods 2020 framework while continuing to ensure that racial equity remains at the core of the work.