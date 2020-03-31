Folwell Neighborhood

Physical Social Distancing is a priority of the FNA while we navigate the uncharted reality of the Coronavirus.

We care about your health and the wellbeing of our elders and vulnerable neighbors. Please stay home, stay safe, and stay healthy.

Due to our new reality, the FNA is cancelling all community gatherings and meetings through April.

We will however build community online through our FB page and website. Please visit folwell.org for gathering info.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Upcoming Events:

Board Meeting: Monday, April 6, 6:30-8 p.m. Online

Neighborhood Night: Monday, March 16, 6-7:30 p.m. Online

3701 Fremont Open House: April 4, 10 a.m. – Online Tour

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Folwell has an emergency response plan in place to ensure neighbors are cared for.

If you are in need of resources or supplies, fill out the request form online. If you are able to donate non-perishables, water, toilet paper and other resources, fill out the Volunteer form online. All financial donations can be received at folwell.org.

Find Us Online: folwell.org Contact Us: info@folwell.org • 612-643-1686

~ Stronger Together ~