Cleveland Neighborhood Association

3333 Penn Ave. N

612-588-1155

cna@clevelandneighborhood.org

Looking for Block Connectors!

Interested in working right in your own neighborhood? Cleveland Neighborhood Association is looking to hire two Block Connectors. Send your resume to info@clevelandneighborhood.org or call 612-588-1155 for more info.

Cleveland Neighborhood Association typically hosts the following monthly meetings, but contact us via email or phone to confirm any April meetings.

Crime and Safety Committee: First Tuesday of each month 6:30 p.m. @ CNA Office at Lucy Craft Laney School

Community Development Committee: Second Tuesday of each month 6:30 p.m. @ CNA Office at Lucy Craft Laney School

Youth Committee: Second Wednesday of each month 6:30 p.m. @ CNA Office at Lucy Craft Laney School

Live on the Drive Committee: Second Thursday of each month 6:30 p.m. @ CNA Office at Lucy Craft Laney School

CNA Board Meeting: Fourth Wednesday of each month 6:30 p.m. @ CNA Office at Lucy Craft Laney School

* Stay tuned for future Live on the Drive updates!