City seeks public comment on 10-year Transportation Action Plan through April 22

The City of Minneapolis has released a draft of the Minneapolis Transportation Action Plan, a 10-year action plan to guide future planning, design and implementation of transportation projects for all people in all the ways they move around.

The Transportation Action Plan advances the transportation vision outlined in the Minneapolis 2040 Comprehensive Plan – a framework that emphasizes equity and a commitment to addressing our climate emergency by focusing on low or no-carbon transportation options. The City is taking public comment on the action plan through April 22.

The plan includes strategies and actions across the following topics: walking, bicycling, transit, technology, freight, street operations and design. Highlights include:

• Reaching a goal of having three out of every five trips taken by walking, bicycling or transit to help achieve the City’s climate goals.

• Improving the experience of people walking and rolling on our streets with actions focused on safer street crossings and a new plaza program, among other things.

• Expanding transit coverage so 75 percent of residents are within a five-minute walk of high frequency transit and 90 percent are within a 10-minute walk.

• Using street design to provide a comfortable and healthy environment for people, including more greening in street projects.

• Implementing a network of mobility hubs where people can connect to multiple shared, low or no-carbon transportation options, such as bikes, scooters, cars and transit.

Since most City meetings have been cancelled for the immediate future you can comment on the draft plan at go.minneapolismn.gov or use the hashtag #gompls on social media to share feedback on the draft plan.

A final Transportation Action Plan is expected to be reviewed by the City Council later in 2020. Learn more at go.minneapolismn.gov.