Join Webber-Camden Neighborhood Organization for their monthly Board Meeting!

This meeting will take place on Thursday, March 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Webber Park!

Webber-Camden will also be hosting two upcoming Census Information Sessions on March 14 from 1-5 p.m. and April 2 from 4-6 p.m.

Stop by with your Census paperwork and get answers to your questions! We will have food and a raffle for all who attend!

Please be sure to check out our website wcno.org or follow us on Facebook for more information!

1206 37th Avenue North

612-521-2100

Email: info@wcno.org

Website: wcno.org

Facebook: https://facebook.com/webbercamden

Office hours are limited, please call or email to schedule appointments